Family of Kawanza Beaty expects settlement with City of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The family of Kawanza Beaty, who was shot and killed by police in 2015, has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Newport News.

A judge has not yet approved the $6,700 settlement.

The wrongful death lawsuit was expected to go to trial in February. An attorney for the family says they needed more facts aside from the commonwealth’s attorney’s report, which found no wrongdoing in Beaty’s shooting.

Beaty was shot and killed by a Newport News police detective in July 2015.

Beaty’s family filed a $10 million federal wrongful death lawsuit against Newport News Police in September 2015.

10 On Your Side’s Erin Kelly will have more on this report on WAVY News starting at 4 p.m.