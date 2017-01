SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced that a new solar facility is coming to Sussex County.

McAuliffe says solar energy is a “central part” of the energy approach Virginia needs to bring low-cost, renewable energy to the entire state.

The facility, which is being developed by Sappony Solar, will provide enough renewable generated electricity to power around 35-hundred homes.

McAuliffe didn’t say when the facility is expected to be finished.