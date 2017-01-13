Maury High’s NJROTC to perform in presidential inaugural concert

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Maury High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) will be attending the 58th Presidential Inaugural Concert on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Maury’s NJROTC is among the select few to be chosen to perform at the event, which takes place at about 12:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Inauguration organizers said in a letter to school officials that only about a dozen groups were invited to participate in the concert.

“The cadets and their parents are absolutely thrilled about this lifetime opportunity,” said Retired Commander R. F. Mobilia, Senior Naval Science Instructor. “The Maury NJROTC Battalion has been galvanized by the news and are preparing for this historic event in spite of the snow days. We will witness a performance on par with those of the professional Color Guards of our military services.”

The entire presentation will only last about five to seven minutes, but it will undoubtedly be an unforgettable experience.