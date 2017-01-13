Man suspected of robbing Va. Beach business twice arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man suspected of robbery the same Virginia Beach business twice has been arrested, according to police.

Virginia Beach police said last week that a suspect had robbed a Light Stream Spa on Newtown Road twice over a period of two months.

Police on Friday identified the suspect as 41-year-old Russell George Brisson. In an incident Wednesday, this suspect entered the store again, confronted an employee and demanded money.

The employee ran out of the back of the store and alerted a security officer. Brisson was later tracked down and arrested.

Brisson is charged with five counts of robbery and is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.