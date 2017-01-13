Local woman contacts 10 On Your Side for help with clogged storm drains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Portsmouth senior citizen reached out to 10 On Your Side for help getting her street’s clogged storm drains clear.

Dawn Perry said she contacted the city day after day when stagnant water failed to drain on Burrland Road.

On Friday afternoon, she measured 11 inches of water at the foot of her driveway. The accumulation left her unable to drive anywhere for more than a week.

“It’s just restrictive,” she said. “Fortunately, I haven’t had any medical issues that I’ve had to take care of.”

Perry said the storm drains were clogged prior to last weekend’s snowstorm. After the snow melted, the flooding became worse. When 10 On Your Side arrived at the property, our crew was unable to detect the storm drains beneath the pools of water.

Feeling “ignored” by the city, Perry contacted 10 On Your Side. We reached out to the city for answers, and within about an hour, public works crews arrived in the neighborhood.

By 7 p.m., the water had drained. Crews also cleared some of the neighborhood leaves that littered the street.

“I’m glad it’s done!” she said. “Thank you for your help.”

For information on having leaves removed from your property in Portsmouth, visit here.