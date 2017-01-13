AG Herring announcing initiative to stop hate crimes in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Friday is expected to announce a new initiative that will seek to stop hate crimes in the state.

A news release from Herring’s office says the measure is in response to an increase in hate crimes nationally and in Virginia.

He will be joined Friday by legislators and community leaders to unveil legislative proposals to protect racial, ethnic and religious minorities — along with other vulnerable communities — from hate crimes.

