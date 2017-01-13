From your TV to Hampton Roads, The Paw Patrol Pups have arrived

Paw Patrol Live is at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, Virginia this weekend. We chatted with Paw Patrol Live Spokesperson, Molly Jackson, about the show and what audiences of all ages can look forward to! Come see your favorite characters and help the pups in their newest adventure.

PAW Patrol is on a roll with the first-ever live tour:

It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to help. The pups share many lessons for all ages as they make heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

Catch the show happening this weekend only at Chrysler Hall!