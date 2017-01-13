Former NSU employee suing school over alleged racial discrimination

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former employee with Norfolk State University is suing the school over what she says is racial discrimination.

Edie Rogan, who is white, claims the historically black college favors black employees and didn’t renew her contract based on her race.

Rogan worked as the Director of Human Resources at NSU in 2012. In the suit, she says staffers called her a racial slur and other names, including “white devil.”

Rogan is suing Norfolk State for $750,000 plus back pay and other fees.

10 On Your Side reached out to the school for comment on the lawsuit. Stan Donaldson, with the school’s media relations department, said, “It would be inappropriate for the school to comment on the pending case.”

