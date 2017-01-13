Former Del. Phil Hamilton attacked in prison, his daughter says

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Former Delegate Phil Hamilton was attacked in prison, his daughter says.

In a Facebook post, Hamilton’s daughter says the assault happened at 2:45 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Since then, she says Hamilton has been in solitary confinement.

Hamilton, a former GOP state delegate from Newport News, was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison in 2011 after being convicted of securing a job at a teacher training center that he helped create with taxpayer money.

The former delegate’s daughter says Hamilton has requested prior legal work while in solitary confinement that he needs to appeal his conviction. The appeal is reportedly due by Jan. 29. She claims Hamilton’s request has been ignored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.