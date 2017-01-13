FEMA offers repair, rebuilding advice at North Carolina facilities

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — FEMA specialists will be on hand next week at four community facilities to answer questions and offer home improvement advice to residents.
Most of the information provided are geared for do-it-yourself work. Topics that will be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.
Advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20 at the following locations:
- Hyde County Government Center
30 Oyster Creek Road Swan Quarter, North Carolina, 27885
- Windsor Community Building
201 South Queen Street Windsor, North Carolina, 27983
- Bladen County Library
111 N. Cypress Street Elizabethtown, North Carolina, 28337
- Duplin County Dept. of Social Services
423 North Main Street Kenansville, North Carolina, 28349
Find more information about home improvement and preventing storm damage to your home here.