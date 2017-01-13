FEMA offers repair, rebuilding advice at North Carolina facilities

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — FEMA specialists will be on hand next week at four community facilities to answer questions and offer home improvement advice to residents.

Most of the information provided are geared for do-it-yourself work. Topics that will be covered include flood insurance, elevating utilities and rebuilding flooded homes.

Advisors will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20 at the following locations:

Hyde County Government Center

30 Oyster Creek Road Swan Quarter, North Carolina, 27885

201 South Queen Street Windsor, North Carolina, 27983

111 N. Cypress Street Elizabethtown, North Carolina, 28337

423 North Main Street Kenansville, North Carolina, 28349

Find more information about home improvement and preventing storm damage to your home here.