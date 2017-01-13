Fairy Godmothers of Virginia make prom memories affordable

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fairy Godmothers of Virginia are helping high school girls find their dream prom dress.

The group’s mission is to help provide a special high school ring dance and prom experience for qualified high school girls whose financial situations make it difficult to afford to attend their ring dance or prom by providing them with gowns, shoes and accessories at a very affordable price. Each dress costs $10 and accessories, along with shoes, are $2 each.

There are 3,500 gowns from all over Virginia.

Co-directors Beth Bailey and Wendy Baylor do not have magic wands, but a heart for high school girls in financial straits.

“I’ve been a high school teacher and I’ve seen girls struggle and meet the demands of prom and how expensive it is to go to prom,” said Baylor. “It’s a relief for them not to have that pressure anymore.”

The only pressure here is finding that Cinderella dress.

“I don’t have a ton of money to buy a brand new one and when I heard about this, it’s a good idea,” said high school junior Naomi Spence. “After trying on so many… finally finding one I really like, it’s exciting and I’m relieved.”

It’s the feeling Miss Norfolk State University is no stranger to. MaRah Williams is volunteering.

“Being Norfolk State and having to dress up all the time is very new for me and I didn’t have this opportunity and to be able to give this opportunity to someone else is one in a million,” said Williams.

While Naomi most likely won’t arrive to prom in a pumpkin turned carriage, she’s excited to dance with friends in a dress that makes her feel like a princess.

The annual prom dress sale will be Jan. 13 through Jan. 15 at Norfolk State University’s Student Center. The drive runs until 7 p.m. on Friday and from noon until 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Students who wish to attend must bring cash and valid student identification.

Several volunteers, including donors and Zoots Cleaners, make this event possible.