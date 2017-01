NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are stepping up drunk driving patrols this weekend.

Officers are conducting extra DUI patrols through Sunday, Jan. 15.

Patrols will last from 8:30 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. each night. Officers will be focused on areas where drivers are more likely to be driving impaired.

Officers assigned to these additional patrols are being paid overtime through a DMV traffic safety grant.