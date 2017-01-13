TSA: Detected firearms at Norfolk International down from 2015

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped 14 passengers at Norfolk International Airport with firearms in 2016, a slight decrease from the previous year.

A record 16 firearms were seized at ORF by TSA officers in 2015. Officials say officers seized 14 firearms in 2015, a number that is equal to the number of guns detected in 2014 and 2013 combined.

TSA officials say travelers who bring firearms to checkpoints could face criminal charges.

The number of detected firearms were down at Norfolk in 2016, but TSA noted Thursday that nationwide numbers increased.

A total of 3,391 firearms were detected in carry-on bags across the country in 2016 — a 28 percent increase from 2015. Eighty-three percent of the guns detected were loaded.

The Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International saw the most detected guns this past year with 198.

Travelers can carry firearms in their luggage in Virginia, as long as they follow the TSA’s rules and guidelines.