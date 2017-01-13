Chesapeake man sentenced to over four years for gun charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A convicted felon from Chesapeake was sentenced Friday for being in possession of a firearm.

25-year-old Raymond Antoine Wyche, of Chesapeake, was sentenced to 57 months in prison.

Prosecutors say Wyche pleaded guilty on June 27, 2016.

Court documents say Wyche was wanted for malicious wounding in connection to a double shooting on Greenleaf Street in Norfolk. Authorities found him at a motel. That’s when prosecutors say Wyche got into a car. He was arrested with a loaded .40 caliber pistol.

Wyche wasn’t allowed to have a gun in his possession because of a previous conviction on felony drug charges.

Ballistic tests proved the gun Wyche had was used in the shooting of the two victims on Greenleaf Street. He’s been affiliated with gangs and charged in several other shootings, according to prosecutors, but the cases were all dismissed because the victims refused to cooperate.

