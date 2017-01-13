4 arrested in Franklin narcotics investigation; 1 wanted

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been arrested by Franklin police on various charges following a four-month investigation into illegal narcotics distribution.
The people arrested include:
- Lyndon Darrell Barnes, 52, of Franklin. He is facing three counts of distribution of heroin and one count conspiracy to distribute heroin. Barnes is being held without bond.
- Jeremy Lavar Boone, 26, of Franklin. He is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, and was released on a $5,000 bond.
- Nicholas Ryan Chaney, 27, of Windsor. He is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin and on count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. Chaney is being held without bond.
- Laurie Ann Donnelly, 51, of Zuni, Virginia. She is charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. Donnelly was released on a $1,500 bond.
Police announced the charges Thursday afternoon.
The United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations is assisting Franklin police in the investigation.
One person, 51-year-old Cecil Holden Jr., of Chesterfield, is currently wanted on charges of the distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.
