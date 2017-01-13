4 arrested in Franklin narcotics investigation; 1 wanted

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Four people have been arrested by Franklin police on various charges following a four-month investigation into illegal narcotics distribution.

The people arrested include:

Lyndon Darrell Barnes, 52, of Franklin. He is facing three counts of distribution of heroin and one count conspiracy to distribute heroin. Barnes is being held without bond.

Jeremy Lavar Boone, 26, of Franklin. He is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, and was released on a $5,000 bond.

Nicholas Ryan Chaney, 27, of Windsor. He is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin and on count of conspiracy to distribute heroin. Chaney is being held without bond.

Laurie Ann Donnelly, 51, of Zuni, Virginia. She is charged with distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin. Donnelly was released on a $1,500 bond.

Police announced the charges Thursday afternoon.

The United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations is assisting Franklin police in the investigation.

One person, 51-year-old Cecil Holden Jr., of Chesterfield, is currently wanted on charges of the distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.

