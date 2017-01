NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after a woman showed up at Children’s Hospital of the Kings Daughter’s with a gunshot wound and later died.

It is unclear how the woman arrived at CHKD, but dispatchers say they received a call for a gunshot victim “walk-in” around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Norfolk Police to get more details but no other information was immediately available.