Woman assaults Hampton man with hammer, police say

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is accused of assaulting a 50-year-old man with a hammer in early January, police say.

Tonia Pittman is charged with maiming, breaking and entering and violation of a protective order for the alleged incident.

Police say officers were called to a home on Kecoughtan Road around 8:20 p.m. Jan. 4 for a reported maiming.

An investigation found that a suspect — later identified as Pittman — forced her way into the victim’s home and physically assaulted him with a hammer.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Pittman is currently being held at Hampton City Jail.