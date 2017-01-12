Walmart in Suffolk evacuated due to gas smell

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Walmart in Suffolk was evacuated Thursday afternoon after the smell of gas was detected inside the store.

Suffolk police spokesperson Diana Klink confirmed that all customers and employees were evacuated from the store in the 6200 block of College Drive before firefighters arrived. The situation was called in around 1:10 p.m.

Columbia Gas also responded and found the source of the smell in a heating unit on the roof.

Employees and customers were allowed back in the building around 1:50 p.m.

There were no injuries reported.