Suffolk man sentenced to 59 years for 10 armed robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was sentenced to 59 years in prison Thursday for a series of armed robberies throughout Hampton Roads.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Arthur Santiful committed 10 armed robberies in August and September 2015. He was found guilty on all counts on Sept. 12, 2016, after a four-day jury trial.

Trial testimony revealed that Santiful and another man, Michael Zeigler, robbed eight 7-Eleven stores, a hotel and a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint during a six-week crime spree. Prosecutors say Santiful was armed during each of the robberies. Witnesses said in court that he shot at one robbery victim, pistol-whipped another victim and told several clerks that they would die if they didn’t hand over what the suspects wanted.

On top of the robbery charges, Santiful was also charged with two counts of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Zeigler pleaded guilty and accepted responsibility for his crimes. He was sentenced on Dec. 20 to 14 years in prison.