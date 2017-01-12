Suffolk man arrested in Stafford County, facing drug charge

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was arrested Monday in Stafford County and is facing a drug charge.

38-year-old Carl Bernard Grant, Jr. is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says authorities saw suspicious activity at the Motel 6 on Warrenton Road. People were seen entering a hotel room, staying for a short time and then leaving. A man wearing a white shirt was spotted opening and closing the hotel room door each time someone approached.

Two people who had entered and left the hotel room were pulled over after leaving the Motel 6. Authorities say they were found to be in possession of contraband and paraphernalia.

A short time later, a deputy followed the man in the white shirt to a local convenience store and detained him. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Grant.

Grant consented deputies to search his hotel room. Authorities found a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia. Six grams of heroin were on his person, too, the sheriff’s office said.

Grant is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.