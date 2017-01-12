Special prosecutor: No charges warranted against NN Vice Mayor Tina Vick

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A special prosecutor has concluded that criminal charges are not warranted in two allegations against Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick.

The allegations stem from a conflict of interest and a campaign finance reporting matter.

In a Jan. 6 letter to a Newport News Circuit Court Judge, Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Greg Underwood said no prosecution was warranted in either case. Underwood had been appointed to look into the allegations.

Vick has been on Newport News City Council since 2008, and was named vice mayor last June.

Both she and her attorney told 10 On Your Side in August they did not believe there was any substance behind the allegations.

