PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heavy snow likely caused the roof of a produce warehouse to collapse in Hillsboro Thursday morning.

The warehouse on SE 4th Avenue had 2 people sleeping inside at the time of the collapse, the Hillsboro Fire Department said. They were not hurt.

Utilities to the building were shut off because of broken sprinkler lines and a gas hazard.

