WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Senator Tim Kaine received a distinguished civilian service award from Army Secretary Eric Fanning Thursday.

The award was given to Kaine for his work making the military more inclusive.

The senator said on Twitter that he was humbled to receive the honor.

.@SECARMY Eric Fanning has been a superb Secretary of the @USArmy. I'm humbled to accept this civilian service award from him tonight pic.twitter.com/1E3NG1pUBO — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 13, 2017