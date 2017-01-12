Shooting and fraud suspect wanted by Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police need your help to find a man wanted in connection to a 2016 shooting and fraud investigation.

At 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers were called to a large fight in the 300 block of W. Chamberlain Avenue. Before police got to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a 20-year-old Hampton man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that two people known to each other were involved in the fight. The victim was in the area trying to help one of the two people he knew when the suspect pulled out a gun and started firing. The suspect ran from the scene heading toward Derry Road.

25-year-old Rayon Antonyo Robinson, of Hampton, is wanted in connection to this case. Police have taken out warrants against him for one count of maiming, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to police, Robinson is also a suspect in a fraud investigation that happened in August 2016. He has more warrants on file in connection to that incident for two counts of credit card theft and two counts of credit card fraud.