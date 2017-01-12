Man to serve 22 years for 2014 Newport News murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a 19-year-old behind Newsome Park Elementary School in 2014 was sentenced Thursday.

Pernell Antwon Robertson was sentenced to 45 years with 23 years suspended for second degree murder and stabbing/cutting/wounding in the commission of a felony.

Taiwo Douglas-Wells was killed behind the school on October 1, 2014. After a 911 caller reported a stabbing, officers found Wells wounded, lying in grass near a playground. He died shortly afterwards.