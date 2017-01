NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in the 2015 shooting death of a 15-year-old in Norfolk was sentenced Thursday.

Michael Tyson-Johnson, 20, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in October 2016.

Tyson-Johnson was charged following the February 23, 2015 shooting death of Jacquil Harris in the 800 block of Wilson Road.