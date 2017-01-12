Man wanted for passing counterfeit bills in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect is wanted for passing multiple counterfeit bills at different Gloucester businesses, the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said.

On January 10, a white man between 50-60 years old entered three businesses and used multiple counterfeit bills totaling more than $1000. The suspect was seen at the three locations in a late-model maroon color Nissan Altima.

The sheriff’s office said that there was also a black male wearing headphones at one of the three locations who exited the same vehicle that the other suspect was in. He purchased items while inside of the business.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 804-693-3890 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.