Man hit by vehicle in Brunswick County dies at hospital

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle Tuesday in Brunswick County.

At about 9:17 p.m., Virginia State Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 1, north of Route 644.

According to police, a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound Route 1 when the driver hit a man who was walking in the middle of the right lane.

State police say the man, who was identified as 62-year-old Curtis Harold Lewis, wasn’t wearing a reflective vest or clothing. He was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died from his injuries Wednesday.

The driver will not face any charges, state police say.