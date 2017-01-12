Isle of Wight Sheriff’s deputy helps elderly couple stay warm

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Jeremy Hall has responded to a number of 911 calls during the two years he has worked as a deputy for the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office, but the call he received on New Year’s Eve is one he will not soon forget.

During the early morning hours, Katie Boutwell called emergency services to find someone who could help turn on her gas fireplace.

Boutwell says the heater stopped working days earlier and the gas company could not come out to fix the problem until a part was shipped in. She says she ordered a portable heater, but it was faulty and would turn off once it got hot.

Boutwell says she stayed up at night to make sure it stayed on while her husband Ken, who uses a wheelchair, slept in the cold.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I called 911 to see if there was some provision for the gas company to come out in an emergency,” she said.

That’s when Deputy Hall arrived at the home on Prince Andrew’s Trail.

“It was about 58 degrees inside the house,” Hall said.

Hall decided to do something to help the elderly couple. He and his wife decided to buy a new heater and electric blankets to help until the Boutwell’s heating system was fixed.

“It made me cry seeing someone who’s going out of their way to do something for you. He didn’t know us from nothing and here he was helping,” Boutwell said.

Hall says he’s helped residents on calls in the past, but nothing this drastic.

“Everybody’s grateful I done what I did. I’m grateful I done what I did and I’m in a position to afford to help people out,” Deputy Hall said.

The Boutwells say they tried to repay Hall, but he and the sheriff’s office refused, because the Boutwells are on a fixed income. Now, they hope to donate to a charity in the community to give back to others, like Hall gave back to them.

“I told him he was an angel dressed in a police man’s outfit,” said Boutwell.

Boutwell left a voicemail at the sheriff’s office, thanking Deputy Hall for his kindness. You can listen to it below: