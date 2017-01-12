IAHR: Dr. Rod Evans, PhD.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You may watch television while you get your cardio done at the gym, but Dr. Rod Evans can be found flipping through flashcards on the treadmill. This is just one of a few habits that make this MENSA member and Old Dominion University senior lecturer a master of retaining new information.

Later this month, you can enroll in a course designed to help people with getting ready for the “Miller Analogies Test.” This course will help anyone who wants to learn better study habits, ward off degenerative brain diseases, or just have fun getting smarter.

Miller Analogies Test Prep Course

Registration begins January 23, 2017

www.odu.edu/cepd or http://matstudyprep.weebly.com