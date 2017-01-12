Hampton Roads Pride, local law enforcement to hold LGBT town hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Pride will hold a panel and town hall discussion along with local police departments for the LGBT and allied communities.

The event will take place at the Chrysler Museum of Art at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. It will be moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee, host of WHRV-FM’s Another View.

Hampton Roads Pride says the forum will feature community leaders and representatives from regional law enforcement agencies in the region, including the FBI.

“The relationship between the LGBT community and law enforcement is rapidly evolving in response to changing laws, policies, and social perceptions about people who identify as LGBT,” Hampton Roads Pride said in a news release.

The goal of the event is to create a dialogue to learn how law enforcement can better serve the LGBT community.

