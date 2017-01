VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are conducting a death investigation in Virginia Beach Thursday night.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Hampshire Lane around 7:00 p.m.

Police have taped off a large area at the Baker Crossing Apartments, which are located off of Baker Road, near Newtown Road.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher is at the scene and is working to learn more. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.