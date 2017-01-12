Families of Charleston church shooting victims speak after Dylann Roof sentenced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WAVY) — A South Carolina judge formally sentenced convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof to death Wednesday.

Family members of the churchgoers killed in the shooting are speaking out following the sentencing.

Alana Simmons’ grandfather, Rev. Dan Simmons, was a regular member of the bible study. He was shot by Roof, and died later after being rushed to the hospital.

Simmons lived in Newport News when the shooting happened. Afterwards, she moved to South Carolina.

After Roof was formally sentenced Wednesday, Simmons and her family spoke. She and her family thanked the jurors for their work.

“Today means a lot for us. I think I can speak for my family, and for the rest of my family, when I say we’re pleased with the conclusion of the trial,” Simmons said. “We are definitely looking forward to moving forward and we definitely have more of a sense of peace around the whole situation.”

Roof, who also faces murder charges in state court, plans to appeal the federal case. Prosecutors say he will remain jailed in Charleston until the state charges are resolved. No trial date has been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.