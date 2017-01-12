Currituck County imposes 2-month moratorium on solar farms

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — Currituck County officials are putting the brakes on solar farms after residents complained about 2,000-acre site being constructed in Moyock.

Different opponents of solar farms told county officials about concerns with property values, drainage and a loss of farmland, according to Vice Chairman Mike Hall.

Currituck County commissioners voted last week to impose a two-month moratorium on solar farms.

Currituck has approved two solar farms, the one in Moyock and another in Shawboro. Commissioners last year denied a permit for a third in Grandy. A court hearing was held last month on the company’s appeal.

The Solar Energy Industries Association says the $250 million project in Moyock, called Wildwood Solar, could generate enough power for more than 10,000 homes and will be the largest east of the Mississippi.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.