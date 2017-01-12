Carter reaches 1,000 points in CNU’s win over St. Mary’s

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The first word Marcus Carter could think of was, “Blessing.” In Christopher Newport University’s 68-60 win over St. Mary’s on Wednesday evening, the junior from Williamsburg (Bruton High School) booked a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds, and secured his place in the CNU record books, reaching the 1,000-point plateau.

“Thank God I have the opportunity to get 1,000 points on a collegiate level,” said Carter. “I give thanks to my teammates over the past couple years here and my teammates I have now. Without them and the coaches I have now, I probably could never get to this achievement. ”

The Captains (12-2, 6-1 Capital Athletic Conference) needed every bit of Carter’s scoring. As a team, CNU struggled shooting the ball against the Seahawks, and fell into a 12-point first half hole. They managed to connect on just 38 percent of shots from the floor, 19 percent from three-point range, and 61 percent from the free throw line.

Kevin Regimbal led CNU with a team-best 16 points, which included a handful of clutch buckets down the stretch to give his team their sixth straight win.