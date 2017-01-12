Police: Armed person barricaded inside EconoLodge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person armed with a gun has barricaded themselves inside a room at an EconoLodge in Norfolk, according to police.

Police dispatchers told WAVY.com a psychiatric male was barricaded at the motel on Shore Drive — which is near Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Negotiators are now on scene.

The situation was called in to dispatchers around 9:20 a.m. The southbound side of Shore Drive is currently shutdown due to police presence in the area.

