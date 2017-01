PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Urban League of Hampton Roads. They were here today to tell us about the 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Junior Community Leaders Breakfast coming to Virginia Beach on Monday.

33rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders’ Breakfast

Monday at 7:30am

Virginia Beach Convention Center

Tickets & Information:

ULHR.org

(757) 627-0864