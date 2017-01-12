Man accused in murder of Portsmouth teen has charges withdrawn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man once accused in a 2015 murder in Portsmouth has had his charges set aside.

Andre Keel was charged with first degree murder and more in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Jayzavia Hill on Deep Creek Boulevard. Two other victims survived.

Keel’s charges were nolle prossed Thursday, meaning they were withdrawn, but can be brought back at a later time.

Keel was captured by authorities in an Atlanta apartment in March 2016, along with two other suspects: Jalon Trotter and Roderick Britt.

Trotter, Britt, Raykwuan Short, and Samking Beale are already serving sentences for their roles in the shooting.