After the snow, VDOT crews targeting potholes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Now that the snow storm has come and gone, crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are turning their focus to filling potholes that have popped up due to recent temperature swings.

VDOT says crews have been proactively repairing trouble spots on interstates and state-maintained roads as the region thawed out following a major winter storm.

Drivers are asked to report where they spot potholes to help VDOT fix as many as possible. To do so, call VDOT’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD or go online here. To report a pothole on a city street, call the public works department for that locality.