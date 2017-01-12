Two men facing charges after dog found dead in Parksley

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men are facing charges after Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies found several neglected dogs at a Parksley home Wednesday.

Sheriff Todd Godwin says the sheriff’s office received a tip through social media about a dog that appeared to be neglected and possibly dead. Authorities looked into the tip and were led to a home in Parksley, where several dogs were found to have been neglected. One of the dogs was dead.

21-year-old Jose Guadeloupe Berlanga-Francisco is charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of failure to provide proper shelter. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

23-year-old Luis Berlanga was issued a summons for once count of failure to provide proper shelter and one count of failure to provide adequate food.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.