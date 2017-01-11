Police: 2 women assault officer during traffic stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two women are accused of assaulting a Newport News police officer Tuesday morning — and could face additional charges.

Newport News police say Delicia Mayo, 22, and Brianna Glee, 23, were arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop on Tarrytown Court.

Police reportedly saw the driver of a 2012 Kia commit a traffic violation around 10:25 a.m. going northbound on Jefferson Avenue near Main Street.

Glee was the driver, while Mayo was the passenger, according to police.

Police say Glee became disorderly during the stop and assaulted the arresting officer. While the Glee was being arrested, Mayo came around and had to be physically restrained by an assisting officer.

Mayo reportedly assaulted the arresting officer in the process.

Police say marijuana and ecstasy were found in the car, along with a smoking device that contained suspected marijuana residue.

Glee was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, while Mayo was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and obstruction justice with threats or force.

Police say additional charges are pending.