State police issue alert after senior goes missing in Fairfax

WINCHESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for an 80-year-old woman who went missing in Fairfax and is believed to be in danger.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Wednesday afternoon, stating that Winchester police are looking for 80-year-old Catherine B. Hemlepp.

Hemlepp was reportedly last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants. She suffers from a cognitive disorder and is believed to be in danger.

State police say she was last seen Tuesday in Fairfax County driving a 2017 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plates WR9679P.

Her husband reportedly told police that he lost track of his wife in Fairfax County.

He later made contact with her via telephone this morning where she said that she was staying at the Shenandoah Motel in Winchester.

State police say this motel does not exist in neither Winchester nor Frederick County. Attempts to check other area hotels in this area came up negative.

Contact the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131 if you have seen Hemlepp or know of her whereabouts.