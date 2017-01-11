VIDEO: Deer runs through Mississippi school

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A counselor at one Clinton, Mississippi school says even the deer are jumping through hoops to get into the academy.

Natalie King, an employee at the school, took the video below that shows the deer jumping out of the window.

Clinton Christian Academy Headmaster Phillip H. Broome, Ph.D. says that a deer jumped over a car in the car line as parents were dropping off students this morning.

The deer ran from Northside Drive and jumped over the vehicle before running through a plate glass window and then into a storage room at the school.

Photo Credit: Natalie King, Clinton Christian Academy Photo Credit: Natalie King, Clinton Christian Academy Photo Credit: Natalie king, Clinton Christian Academy