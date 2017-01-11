Two-vehicle accident causes closure on Wilroy Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle accident involving a cargo truck Wednesday morning caused a closure on Wilroy Road.

Suffolk Police say that they received the call cat 7:26 a.m. for an accident involving a car and cargo truck.

An investigation found that the driver of the car reportedly failed to yield while turning off Williams Road onto Wilroy Road. This resulted in the car being t-boned by the cargo truck and causing the truck to overturn.

The driver of the car was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue personnel and transported to Sentara Obici Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck elected not to go to the hospital.

Wilroy Road was shut down in both directions for an hour and a half Wednesday. It has since been reopened.

Suffolk Police issued a summons for failure to yield to the driver of the car.