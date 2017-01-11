This Weekend Is Packed With Something For Everyone!

Saturday, January 14 – Sunday, January 15 : PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue @ Chrysler Hall

Go on an interactive adventure with your little ones this weekend at Paw Patrol Live! The hit TV show turned on-stage musical is sure to have the young and young at heart full of excitement.

Join Ryder, Marshall, Chase and the rest of paw patrol pups as they as they make heroic rescues and share life lessons for all ages. Catch Paw Patrol Live this Saturday and Sunday at Chrysler Hall.

Times vary and ticket prices start at $17.

Sunday, January 15 : Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase @ The Scope

Hampton Roads’ longest running bridal showcase returns this Sunday to the Scope! The 2017 House of Maya presents the Uniquely Yours Bridal Show with more than 140 vendors of entertainment, fashion and more. Get inspired and make your wedding visions a reality by putting all the elements together in just one day!

The Uniquely Yours Bridal Showcase is happening this Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door. As an extra incentive, a portion of the entry proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen for the cure.. so far they’ve been able to donate more than $40,000.

Friday, January 13 : Bobby Bones ‘Funny And Alone” @ Sandler Center

Bobby Bones is one of the most well-known voices on your radio and television and guess what?! He is returning to Hampton Roads! This Friday he will take the stage in his solo comedy performance, “Funny and Alone” and brings with him, rising country star, Walker Hayes .

Get to know Bobby on a personal level as he combines his love for country music and comedy. Hear how he got his start growing up in rural Arkansas, to now hosting the biggest show in country radio. Catch Bobby Bones at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach this Friday at 8 p.m. only!

Tickets start at $25

Now – February 13 : Super Teacher Nominations

Celebrate Virginia’s true heroes of education by nominating your favorite teacher for the Virginia Lottery ‘Super Teacher’ award! So far, 72 outstanding educators have been recognized as going above-and-beyond what is expected of them for their students. This year, eight more teachers will join the ranks of ‘Super Teacher’ and as a reward be given $2,000 for classroom supplies AND $2,000 for personal use!

This is the 10th year the Virginia Lottery has hosted this amazing contest and they need your help finding the amazing teachers! Go online to va-super-teacher.com now – February 13th and nominate your ‘Super Teacher!’

