Stopping peanut allergies before they start

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Caring for children is a top priority for many of us whether you’re a parent, teacher, relative. One concern is what we feed them.

Peanut butter, a childhood favorite, can be dangerous for someone with a severe peanut allergy. But now, top doctors released new recommendations reversing older practices.

The goal of the new guidelines is to prevent a peanut allergy from developing in the first place by testing infants who are at risk of an allergy between the ages of four and six months. Doctors are then able to use that test to determine if it is safe to introduce peanuts into that baby’s diet. If it is, introducing the peanuts could prevent the allergy from forming down the line.

“After that testing, it’s really important that we act on those results. If the testing is negative, we must introduce the peanut protein in the diet as soon as possible,” said Dr. Eric Karlin, with Allergy Partners of Hampton Roads.

Dr. Karlin says that will help the babies’ bodies accept peanuts and not develop an allergy to it.

The guidelines, from the National Institute of Health, focus on infants who are considered high-risk for peanut allergies. That is determined by if the infants have severe eczema or are allergic to eggs.

“I think we’ll see the reduction of peanut allergies significantly and I believe that over time this will really prevent thousands of children that would have otherwise developed a peanut allergy to not develop peanut,” said Dr. Karlin.

An expert panel met last month and formalized the new guidelines. They are a big change from previous guidelines, which say that kids should stay away from peanuts until they are 2 or 3 years old if they are at risk of an allergy.

Dr. Karlin says the new studies also suggest introducing peanuts into the diet of babies who are not at-risk around the age of one. Doctors are also recommending giving infants something like peanut paste or peanut powder.