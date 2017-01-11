Roads continue thawing out after winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Roads across Southside and Peninsula areas of Hampton Roads continued thawing out Wednesday morning as temperatures warmed up from last weekend’s winter storm.

The storm brought widespread snowfall and wintry mixes to the region, and has resulted in school closures as well as local service disruptions.

Secondary and residential roads in many areas were a mess in the immediate aftermath of 2017’s first winter storm. City services began to reopen Tuesday.

Roads in Hampton were largely clear Wednesday, with ice covering residential roadways beginning to crack. WAVY’s Rico Bush reports that some areas are showing puddles and slush mixed in on the roads.

On the Southside, WAVY’s Jason Marks reported Wednesday that roads were looking “pretty good.” Some localized fog was spotted Wednesday on the Southside in the early morning hours.

Jason also reported seeing cause more water to form area roads in places like Suffolk and Chesapeake from melting snow as well as rainfall. Despite the melting and improvement, drivers should still use caution as some roads will remain treacherous.

.@jasonmarkswavy seeing mostly better roads, but Colonial Place in Norfolk is still a mess. Tweet him to check out your area. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 11, 2017

A rise in temperatures is expected to continue Wednesday, likely resulting in more melting, according to Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Highs are forecast to be in the mid-50’s across the Southside and in the low-50’s for the Peninsula.

