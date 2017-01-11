Rep. Donald McEachin appointed to House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Representative A. Donald McEachin has been appointed to the House Armed Services Committee for the 115th Congress.

“It is a true honor and privilege to serve as the voice of the 4th Congressional District on the House Armed Services Committee,” the congressman said.

McEachin said in a news release that one of his top priorities in Congress is to improve the lives of military veterans and their families.

The House Armed Services Committee has jurisdiction over general defense policy, ongoing military operations, the organization and reform of the Departments of Defense and Energy, counter-drug programs, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, joint interoperability, the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, Department of Energy nonproliferation programs and detainee affairs and policy.