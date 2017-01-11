Portsmouth man charged with trafficking heroin in N. Carolina

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portsmouth man in connection to a months-long drug operation.

24-year-old Tevonte Javar Moore was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Caratoke Highway in Moyock. The sheriff’s office said he had about two ounces of heroin on him at the time, which is valued at around $8,000.

Moore is charged with two counts each of trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, trafficking heroin by sale and trafficking heroin by delivery.

Moore is being held at the Currituck Sheriff’s detention center under a $250,000 secure bond.