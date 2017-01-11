Police: Shoplifting reported at Walgreens in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police say they are investigating a shoplifting incident that was reported Tuesday at a Walgreens on Richmond Road.

Officers were called to the Walgreens around 11:50 p.m.

Management reportedly told the officers that a white female with blonde hair had gone into the store that night, put several items in a bag and then left without paying.

This person reportedly left the area in a white Pontiac sedan.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this incident.